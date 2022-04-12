TEN YEARS AGO: Pupils from Skegness-area schools compete in rowing challenge

Almost 60 pupils from Spilsby, Toynton All Saints, Great Steeping, Halton Holegate, Burgh le Marsh, Friskney and Stickney travelled to the King Edward VI Humanities College in Spilsby for the event.
The pupils raced against each other using Concept 2 rowing machines in singles, doubles and fours categories.
Head of PE Mike Irving said: “It’s always a pleasure to see like-minded pupils working as a team to produce the best possible performances and the atmosphere was electric.”
The overall team winners’ trophy in the boys’ category was won by Great Steeping. The girls’ category ended in a two-way tie between Spilsby Primary and Friskney Primary.