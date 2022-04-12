TEN YEARS AGO: Pupils from Skegness-area schools compete in rowing challenge

The winning teams from Great Steeping, Spilsby and Friskney.

Almost 60 pupils from Spilsby, Toynton All Saints, Great Steeping, Halton Holegate, Burgh le Marsh, Friskney and Stickney travelled to the King Edward VI Humanities College in Spilsby for the event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils raced against each other using Concept 2 rowing machines in singles, doubles and fours categories.

Head of PE Mike Irving said: “It’s always a pleasure to see like-minded pupils working as a team to produce the best possible performances and the atmosphere was electric.”