TEN YEARS AGO: Queen legend takes to the skies and Prime Minister visits RAF station

Brian May and Kerry Ellis with Group Captain Dave Waddington, station commander at RAF Cranwell.

Pictured, above, we see Queen guitarist Brian May and Broadway star Kerry Ellis at RAF Scampton, about to be treated to a flight with the Red Arrows.

The visit took place to promote a concert the pair were to stage at RAF Cranwell as a fundraiser for the RAF Benovelent Fund.

May said: “Music is always worthwhile and to raise money for such a good cause gives you a great feeling.”

The then Prime Minister David Cameron reviews the parade.

Pictured, right, top and bottom, is the then Prime Minister David Cameron paying a visit to RAF College Cranwell.

The Conservative Party leader was there to review graduating officer cadets on behalf of the Queen.

More than 80 cadets were involved in the parade, including three the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard and two of the Afghanistan National Force.

In his speech to graduates, Mr Cameron said: “You should be incredibly proud of what you have done.

Having a word with one of the officers.