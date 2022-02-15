TEN YEARS AGO: School donates computers and other kit to Skegness museum

Skegness Academy presenting a donation of computers and more to the Church Farm Village.

Principal Kelvin Hornsby had donated the items to help the local community engage in learning activities and to develop knowledge that he felt could improve standards of education.

Mayor of Skegness and Church Farm Village committee member Coun Steve Kirk welcomed the donation, which he hoped would further develop the museum’s existing ties with local schools.

He said: “Currently we get a lot of visitors from schools but the new set up will move what we can offer up another gear.”

He added: “We are an organisation which relies on donations and volunteers so to get a donation such as this will save us thousands of pounds we would have otherwise had to raise ourselves.”