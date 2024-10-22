TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archive - Boston, Kirkby on Bain, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

1. Turning back the clock 10 years ago ...
2. Boston
A ban on street drinking in Boston town centre was a step closer to becoming a reality, with members of the public being asked for their thoughts on the details of the plan. To create the ban, Boston Borough Council was considering the idea of introducing a Public Spaces Protection Order in a designated area of the town. Photo: David Dawson
3. Kirkby on Bain
Kirkby on Bain Primary School taking part in the nationwide Red, White and Blue Day to raise money for army, navy and air force charities. Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
Making their start in education 10 years ago, members of the Ducks reception class at Eastfields Infants and Nursery School, in Louth. Photo: Ian Holmes