TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Bicker, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Middle Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT

Here are six images from our archives taken 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas ...

1. Bicker

Cast members of Bicker Preparatory School's Nativity show, The Innkeeper's Breakfast. Photo: David Dawson

2. Woodhall Spa

Members of the 2nd Woodhall Spa Girl Guides at the village's annual festive market. Photo: John Aron

3. Louth

Casey Stoney, captain of the Women’s England/GB Football Team, in Louth, launching the Sky Sports Living for Sports scheme at Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College. As one of the ambassadors for the scheme, Casey spent the morning working with youngsters from the college, promoting fitness, sport and exercise and the importance of participation. Photo: Ian Holmes

4. Middle Rasen

Cast members in Middle Rasen Primary School's Nativity production, Baa Baa Bethlehem. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

