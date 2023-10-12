Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Caistor, Horncastle, Legbourne, Skegness and Sleaford

It is time to take a trip down memory lane.
By David Seymour
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:04 BST

Here are six photographs taken from our archives for 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Sleaford Standard and Skegness Standard areas.

The fire service helping promote a smoking cessation message outside Boston's Pilgrim Hospital 10 years ago. Firefighter Simon Bedford is pictured putting out the 'cigarettes', watched by midwives and members of Phoenix Stop Smoking Service, (from left) Pauline Redfern, Angela Markham, Sue Pearson-Tipp, Libby Grooby, Hazel Harrison, Stephanie Heathcote, Michelle Hopkins, Lorraine Stimson-Read, and Martine Pringle.

1. Boston

The fire service helping promote a smoking cessation message outside Boston's Pilgrim Hospital 10 years ago. Firefighter Simon Bedford is pictured putting out the 'cigarettes', watched by midwives and members of Phoenix Stop Smoking Service, (from left) Pauline Redfern, Angela Markham, Sue Pearson-Tipp, Libby Grooby, Hazel Harrison, Stephanie Heathcote, Michelle Hopkins, Lorraine Stimson-Read, and Martine Pringle. Photo: David Dawson

Members of Horncastle Rainbows are pictured celebrating the club's first anniversary 10 years ago.

2. Horncastle

Members of Horncastle Rainbows are pictured celebrating the club's first anniversary 10 years ago. Photo: Tom Carlisle

The Red Hen Day Nursery, of Legbourne, was named Nursery of the Year by Nursing World Magazine 10 years ago. Owner Jane Harrison is pictured with pupils and head of kindergarten Andrea Parsons and deputy manager Lucy Cooper.

3. Legbourne

The Red Hen Day Nursery, of Legbourne, was named Nursery of the Year by Nursing World Magazine 10 years ago. Owner Jane Harrison is pictured with pupils and head of kindergarten Andrea Parsons and deputy manager Lucy Cooper. Photo: Ian Holmes

Caistor Yarborough Academy welcomed Lord Norton of Louth 10 years ago for a talk about the work and role of the House ofLords. It was followed by a question and answer session on various aspects of the parliamentary process and life at Westminster generally.

4. Caistor

Caistor Yarborough Academy welcomed Lord Norton of Louth 10 years ago for a talk about the work and role of the House ofLords. It was followed by a question and answer session on various aspects of the parliamentary process and life at Westminster generally. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

