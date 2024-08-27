TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Coningsby, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

1. Turning back the clock 10 years ...
Six photos from the archives from 10 years ago ... Photo: Contributor
2. Boston
A group of five from Boston High School, collecting their A-level results in 2014. The school, that year, was celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate, with an increased number of students achieving the highest A* grades. Pictured (from left) are Emily Clare, Alex Simpson, Tara Hulbert, Lauren Warner and Jasmine Clark. Photo: Daniel Jaines
3. Coningsby
People from outside Lincolnshire travelled to RAF Coningsby to see two Lancaster bombers fly together for the first time in decades. Vera, pictured, had arrived in Lincolnshire from Canada the previous week, joining the only other airworthy Lancaster in the world - Thumper, of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. On that date, bad weather had left Thumper grounded, but the following week they were both able to take to the skies. Paul Roberts, 67, was one of many visitors who lined that fence outside the RAF base. His grandfather flew in Lancasters in the war. He said: “I’ve travelled from Yorkshire for this. I’d have come a lot further, though. It’s history and we probably won’t see the like again.” Vera is pictured on her arrival the week before. Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
A duo that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of the newspaper's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Contributor