TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Coningsby, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

3 . Coningsby

People from outside Lincolnshire travelled to RAF Coningsby to see two Lancaster bombers fly together for the first time in decades. Vera, pictured, had arrived in Lincolnshire from Canada the previous week, joining the only other airworthy Lancaster in the world - Thumper, of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. On that date, bad weather had left Thumper grounded, but the following week they were both able to take to the skies. Paul Roberts, 67, was one of many visitors who lined that fence outside the RAF base. His grandfather flew in Lancasters in the war. He said: “I’ve travelled from Yorkshire for this. I’d have come a lot further, though. It’s history and we probably won’t see the like again.” Vera is pictured on her arrival the week before. Photo: John Aron