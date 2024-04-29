TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, East Kirkby, Louth, Caistor, Croft and Sleaford

1 . Boston

Future Commonwealth super lightweight champion Nina Bradley was featured in the paper 10 years ago this week ahead of action in the North-West. Bradley, a member of Boston ABC, was due to compete at Liverpool’s Echo Arena in the Diamonds in the Ring event. The competition aimed to showcase Great Britain’s top female fighters as well as members of the New Zealand national squad. Bradley would have her transport to and from the event sponsored by Acorn Taxis. Photo: David Dawson