TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, East Kirkby, Louth, Caistor, Croft and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Future Commonwealth super lightweight champion Nina Bradley was featured in the paper 10 years ago this week ahead of action in the North-West. Bradley, a member of Boston ABC, was due to compete at Liverpool’s Echo Arena in the Diamonds in the Ring event. The competition aimed to showcase Great Britain’s top female fighters as well as members of the New Zealand national squad. Bradley would have her transport to and from the event sponsored by Acorn Taxis. Photo: David Dawson
2. East Kirkby
Carrington Rally’s annual road run heading out from the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, in East Kirkby. The procession took part in a large part of the Lincolnshire Wolds, stopping at Tetford Lakeland before returning to East Kirkby. Photo: Oscarpix Imaging
3. Louth
A quartet that appeared in the Louth Leader’s Big Night Out feature 10 years ago. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
Members of Caistor Running Club pose for the Market Rasen Mail camera. An eight-week beginners course at the club was proving to be a hit, the paper reported. Photo: Linda Oxley