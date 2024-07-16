TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Quarrington

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard...
1. Ten years ago ...
2. Boston
The official opening of The Range at the former Somerfield site, in London Road, Boston. Pictured (from left) Boston deputy mayoress Angie Goodale, Boston United goalkeeper Sam Vince, Mayor of Boston Coun Paul Kenny, Captain Range, Range owner Chris Dawson, branch manager Oliver Gayford, and Boston United assistant manager Martyn Bunce. Photo: David Dawson
3. Horncastle
Members of Horncastle Theatre Company, getting set to stage The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the town's Lion's Theatre. Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
Sally Bexon's Dance School, of Louth, performed to residents at the Madeira House Nursing Home as part of a charity fete 10 years ago. “The residents absolutely loved it," said Sally Bexon. "The class performed tap, rock ‘n’ roll and Charleston. I’m very proud of them all, they were wonderful." Photo: Ian Holmes