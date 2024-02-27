TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Rauceby

4 . Caistor

Theatre company Box Clever paying a visit to Caistor Yarborough Academy to help bring Shakespeare to life. The actors performed a contemporary adaptation of Macbeth to Year Nine pupils, ahead of them taking on the text in Year 10. The troupe also spent time with Year Seven pupils, delivering a workshop that aimed to offer an introduction to the Bard. Pictured alongside Year Seven pupils are actors (from left) Maria Gray, Emma Butcher and Alan Magor. Photo: Linda Oxley