TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Rauceby

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane.
By David Seymour
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane. Here are six pieces from our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.

Boston High School celebrating the work of Leonardo Da Vinca 10 years ago. Pictured are Elizabeth Mahina, 11, sitting, with (from left) Liberty Lannan, 11, Gracie Limb, 12, Amilia Lowe, 11, and Bolu Moronkeji, 12.

1. Boston

Boston High School celebrating the work of Leonardo Da Vinca 10 years ago. Pictured are Elizabeth Mahina, 11, sitting, with (from left) Liberty Lannan, 11, Gracie Limb, 12, Amilia Lowe, 11, and Bolu Moronkeji, 12. Photo: David Dawson

Future MP Alan Mak visiting Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School to deliver an inspirational talk to students. The award-winning business and community leader spoke to 125 sixth formers and then held a question-and-answer session. In his talk, he shared his journey from his parent’s corner shop in Yorkshire and his state school classroom to the City of London, the corporate boardroom, and the world of international law and finance.

2. Horncastle

Future MP Alan Mak visiting Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School to deliver an inspirational talk to students. The award-winning business and community leader spoke to 125 sixth formers and then held a question-and-answer session. In his talk, he shared his journey from his parent’s corner shop in Yorkshire and his state school classroom to the City of London, the corporate boardroom, and the world of international law and finance. Photo: John Aron

Movie Madness was the title of the annual show staged by the Elite Academy of Dance at The Riverhead Theatre, Louth, in 2014. The event involved students from as young as two showing off their skills in ballet, tap, modern theatre, cheerleading, street dance and acro. Pictured are the senior performers.

3. Louth

Movie Madness was the title of the annual show staged by the Elite Academy of Dance at The Riverhead Theatre, Louth, in 2014. The event involved students from as young as two showing off their skills in ballet, tap, modern theatre, cheerleading, street dance and acro. Pictured are the senior performers. Photo: John Aron

Theatre company Box Clever paying a visit to Caistor Yarborough Academy to help bring Shakespeare to life. The actors performed a contemporary adaptation of Macbeth to Year Nine pupils, ahead of them taking on the text in Year 10. The troupe also spent time with Year Seven pupils, delivering a workshop that aimed to offer an introduction to the Bard. Pictured alongside Year Seven pupils are actors (from left) Maria Gray, Emma Butcher and Alan Magor.

4. Caistor

Theatre company Box Clever paying a visit to Caistor Yarborough Academy to help bring Shakespeare to life. The actors performed a contemporary adaptation of Macbeth to Year Nine pupils, ahead of them taking on the text in Year 10. The troupe also spent time with Year Seven pupils, delivering a workshop that aimed to offer an introduction to the Bard. Pictured alongside Year Seven pupils are actors (from left) Maria Gray, Emma Butcher and Alan Magor. Photo: Linda Oxley

