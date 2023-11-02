TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six images from our archives taken 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas ...
1. Boston
A scene from RSPB Frampton Marsh's Spooky Sunday Fun Day 10 years ago. Pictured (from left, back) Gary Hill, Charlotte Jones, Chris Andrews, Ollie Horton, (front) Victoria Hill, eight, Daisy Rummery, nine, and Lottie Hardy-Thomas, nine. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Halloween celebrations at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
Caistor Methodist Church's Bright Light Bash - an alternative to the darkness of Halloween. Pictured are The Rev Andrew Lomax with Erin Hoy, Kitty Macpherson, Martha Bates Jessica Whall, Melissa Hewitt, Edith Bates and front Anaia Collinson. Photo: Linda Oxley