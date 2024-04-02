TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

1 . Boston

Some of Boston Indoor Bowls Club's junior members in March 2014. This picture was featured in the paper ahead of the club holding an open event at its Rosebery Avenue home. The sport was in the spotlight 10 years ago as a result of the recent Winter Olympics, and, specifically, the medal-winning performance of Great Britain's curling teams. "People are now calling it curling on carpet, we used to call curling bowls on ice," joked Boston Indoor Bowling Club director Richard White. Pictured are Jack Taylor-Cook,11, bowling, watched by (from left) Nathan Dunnington, 14, Liam Reeson, 13, Kathryn Rockall, 12, Caitlin Moore, 10, Lewis Skinner, 17, Tom Thurston, 12, Rebecca Clare, 15, and junior coach Rob West. Photo: David Dawson