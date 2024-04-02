TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane. Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Some of Boston Indoor Bowls Club's junior members in March 2014. This picture was featured in the paper ahead of the club holding an open event at its Rosebery Avenue home. The sport was in the spotlight 10 years ago as a result of the recent Winter Olympics, and, specifically, the medal-winning performance of Great Britain's curling teams. "People are now calling it curling on carpet, we used to call curling bowls on ice," joked Boston Indoor Bowling Club director Richard White. Pictured are Jack Taylor-Cook,11, bowling, watched by (from left) Nathan Dunnington, 14, Liam Reeson, 13, Kathryn Rockall, 12, Caitlin Moore, 10, Lewis Skinner, 17, Tom Thurston, 12, Rebecca Clare, 15, and junior coach Rob West. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Pupils from Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School taking part in an inter-school Rugby 7s tournament, held at Market Rasen's De Aston School. Photo: Peter Thompson
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of the paper’s Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
Some of the pupils who performed in Caistor Grammar School's annual house plays of 2014. In the junior section, Hansard’s Hansel and Gretel finished first, Ayscough’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang second, and Rawlinson’s Dirty Beasts third. Among the seniors, Rawlinson's Scooby-Doo Comes to CGS took top spot, following by Hansard's The Wizard of Oz in second, and Ayscough's All Star in third. Photo: Linda Oxley