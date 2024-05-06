TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Boston United were preparing to submit a planning application for its new stadium 10 years ago. Plans for the site, which would be off the A16 in Wyberton, would include the new football stadium, as well as a sports hall and an all-weather 3G sports pitch. A number of alterations had been made to the designs following the consultation period, including increasing the size of the north stand for the home fans to make it more akin to the Town End at York Street, and changing the style of the floodlights to make them more prominent. Pictured (from left) at a consultation event in the previous November are project team members Jessica Topham, Neil Kempster, David Newton, and Richard Wilshaw. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Reduced opening hours were set be to introduced at Horncastle Library as part of changes to the library service across Lincolnshire. In May, Lincolnshire County Council revealed that 30 of its libraries would be taken over by community groups pending the result of a judicial review. Out of 37 libraries, 30 of them, including Coningsby and Wragby libraries, would be taken over by community groups. Photo: Tom Carlisle
3. Louth
A quartet that appeared in the Louth Leader 10 years ago as part of its Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
A group of youngsters who attended the Mini Kickers sports sessions at the Navigation Lane Sports Ground, in Caistor. In all, 21 children aged between the five and nine years took part in the multi-skills activities, led by Sally Bly and Elysha Thompson. Photo: Linda Oxley