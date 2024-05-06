TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

1 . Boston

Boston United were preparing to submit a planning application for its new stadium 10 years ago. Plans for the site, which would be off the A16 in Wyberton, would include the new football stadium, as well as a sports hall and an all-weather 3G sports pitch. A number of alterations had been made to the designs following the consultation period, including increasing the size of the north stand for the home fans to make it more akin to the Town End at York Street, and changing the style of the floodlights to make them more prominent. Pictured (from left) at a consultation event in the previous November are project team members Jessica Topham, Neil Kempster, David Newton, and Richard Wilshaw. Photo: David Dawson