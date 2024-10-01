TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard …
1. Turning back the clock by 10 years ...
Scroll down for the stories behind the photos ... Photo: Various
2. Boston
The Government had decided not to step in over the Quadrant development, meaning the plans were free to go ahead. Boston Borough Council had voted in favour of the development – which included 500 homes and a new stadium for Boston United – in August of that year, but due to the size and nature of the plans it then had to be passed on to the Secretary of State Eric Pickles for a say. His department said it would not ‘call in’ the decision, meaning the planning committee’s verdict would stand. Boston United chairman and Chestnut Homes managing director David Newton said: "We are delighted that the planning permission for The Quadrant can now be formalised and the project can finally become a reality." Photo: Contributor
3. Woodhall Spa
St Hugh's School, in Woodhall Spa, playing host to Roman soldiers from Chester Museum. One taught them to work as a team with shields and formation marching; the other delivered a talk about day-to-day Roman Britain. Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
A photograph from the annual presentation evening at King Edward VI Grammar School, in Louth, for the 2013/14 academic year. The event honoured pupils from across Year Seven to Sixth Form. Pictured are youngsters from years eight to 11. Photo: Ian Holmes