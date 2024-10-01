TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

2 . Boston

The Government had decided not to step in over the Quadrant development, meaning the plans were free to go ahead. Boston Borough Council had voted in favour of the development – which included 500 homes and a new stadium for Boston United – in August of that year, but due to the size and nature of the plans it then had to be passed on to the Secretary of State Eric Pickles for a say. His department said it would not ‘call in’ the decision, meaning the planning committee’s verdict would stand. Boston United chairman and Chestnut Homes managing director David Newton said: "We are delighted that the planning permission for The Quadrant can now be formalised and the project can finally become a reality." Photo: Contributor