TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness, and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.
2. Boston
A scene from the unveiling of a new war memorial in Boston's Wide Bargate, marking the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. The polished, granite memorial was funded entirely by donations. The Mayor of Boston, Coun Alison Austin, is pictured paying her respects after carrying out the unveiling. Photo: Various
3. Horncastle
Sir Peter Tapsell, MP for Louth and Horncastle, paying a surprise visit to the November Fair at Horncastle Methodist Church. Sir Peter was due to step down as the area's MP in the following year's General Election, after 49 years of continuous service (plus five as MP for Nottingham West). Photo: Various
4. Louth
Brownies and Guides in Louth helping to clean the town's St James’ Church as part of a community project. Members of the 7th Louth Guides had also been collecting tins and packets to donate to the Community Larder. Photo: Ian Holmes