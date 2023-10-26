TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Ingoldmells and Sleaford

1 . Boston

A ginger and white cat won national media attention for its regular visits to Pets at Home, in Boston, where staff had named his Graham. For the previous few months, Graham had been strolling down the aisles helping himself to the catnip toys, sleeping on the cat beds and sitting down to watch the fish tanks and rodents. "When we open the doors at 9am he’s always our first customer,” said deputy manager Vicky Coker. Photo: David Dawson