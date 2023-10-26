TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Ingoldmells and Sleaford

It is time to take a trip down memory lane.
1. Boston
A ginger and white cat won national media attention for its regular visits to Pets at Home, in Boston, where staff had named his Graham. For the previous few months, Graham had been strolling down the aisles helping himself to the catnip toys, sleeping on the cat beds and sitting down to watch the fish tanks and rodents. "When we open the doors at 9am he’s always our first customer,” said deputy manager Vicky Coker. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
A group of Year 10 girls from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle, reached the regional finals of the Aegon Championship tennis tournament 10 years ago. They were (from left): Victoria Needham, Sophie Walsh, Harriet Jones and Dana Kenneally-Forrester. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Some of the new intake at Eastfield Infants’ and Nursery School in Louth. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Market Rasen
Youngsters enjoying a Room on the Broom craft activity day at Market Rasen Library 10 years ago. Photo: Dianne Tuckett