TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Willoughby, and Kirkby La Thorpe

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six photographs that appeared in our newspapers in the first week of January 2014, one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
A festive celebration in Boston shortly before Christmas 2013 for families affected by recent flooding. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncsastle
Horncastle Scouts raised £520 towards their summer camp in 2014 with a bag-pack at the town's Tesco store. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader's first Big Night Out feature of 2014. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Market Rasen
De Aston School, in Market Rasen, rounding off the autumn term with a showcase concert for some of its musically talented pupils. Pictured are some of the performers: Adam Muxworthy, Ellie Perry, Bobbie Brader, Jane Milburn, Kyle Dunsmore, Megan Bird and Rosie Smith, with guitarist Marcus Riggseated. Photo: Dianne Tuckett