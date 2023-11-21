TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Winthorpe and Ruskington

1 . Boston

The Boston Technology Hub was launched at Boston College 10 years ago. The venue aimed to give people the chance to learn more about emerging technologies, test out equipment before making a purchase, access work shops and network with other businesses. Technology showcased at a launch event included a desktop 3D printer, handheld colour 3D scanner, and a high-precision laser cutter and engraver. Pictured (from left) are Kerry Gray, Nikita Cawthorn, JJ Ivatt, Bailey Brown, Marcus James, Liam Stringer and Ryan Ruddock with Thomas Allwood and Adrian Harrison of Burdens Group, Sutterton. Photo: David Dawson