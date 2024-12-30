TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Sutton on Sea, Market Rasen, Withern and Heckington

1 . Boston

A referendum on EU membership was one of the topics discussed by MEP Andrew Lewer (library image) with members of the Boston Conservatives Supper Club 10 years ago. Speaking at the Boston & County Club, the Conservative member said his party alone could deliver an EU referendum. He also warned (although he had not ‘gone native’ and become pro-EU) that: “When the vote happens, there will be no ‘objective’ leaflet demonstrating what the true pros and cons of our membership really are. The situation is complex, and those who seek to present it in black and white terms do all of us a grave disservice.” Photo: National World