TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Sutton on Sea, Market Rasen, Withern and Heckington

By David Seymour
Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 15:51 GMT
Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.

1. Boston

A referendum on EU membership was one of the topics discussed by MEP Andrew Lewer (library image) with members of the Boston Conservatives Supper Club 10 years ago. Speaking at the Boston & County Club, the Conservative member said his party alone could deliver an EU referendum. He also warned (although he had not ‘gone native’ and become pro-EU) that: “When the vote happens, there will be no ‘objective’ leaflet demonstrating what the true pros and cons of our membership really are. The situation is complex, and those who seek to present it in black and white terms do all of us a grave disservice.” Photo: National World

Banovallum Gymnastic Club's Danielle Cregan, Kia Buck, and Lyra Waters following a successful appearance in a county gymnastics championship.

2. Horncastle

Banovallum Gymnastic Club's Danielle Cregan, Kia Buck, and Lyra Waters following a successful appearance in a county gymnastics championship. Photo: John

Youngsters from Sutton on Sea Primary School singing carols, as the town held its Sutton on Sea Spirit of Christmas celebration – a new event for the town.

3. Sutton on Sea

Youngsters from Sutton on Sea Primary School singing carols, as the town held its Sutton on Sea Spirit of Christmas celebration – a new event for the town. Photo: Trevor Bradford

Children from Market Rasen Primary School carol singing at the town's Co-op to raise funds for iPad devices to use in class.

4. Market Rasen

Children from Market Rasen Primary School carol singing at the town's Co-op to raise funds for iPad devices to use in class. Photo: National World

