TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Withern, Market Rasen, Wainfleet, and Sleaford

2 . Boston

The Saltire draped over the side of the Boston Stump, telling people to vote ‘yes’ in the following week's Scottish Independence referendum. The flag was hung onto drainage pipes about six feet below the viewing balcony on the Market Place side of the tower by a member of the public. Stump officials were unaware of the incident until alerted by The Standard’s reporter, after which the flag was swiftly removed. In a statement, church officials said: “As a House of God, somewhere where peace and calm is held, we remain neutral in all respects of conflict whether it be political or violent." The identity of the person behind the stunt was not known, the paper reported. Photo: National World