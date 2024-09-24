TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Withern, Market Rasen, Wainfleet, and Sleaford

By David Seymour
Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:45 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 10:50 BST
Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.

1. Turning back the clock 10 years ...

The Saltire draped over the side of the Boston Stump, telling people to vote ‘yes’ in the following week's Scottish Independence referendum. The flag was hung onto drainage pipes about six feet below the viewing balcony on the Market Place side of the tower by a member of the public. Stump officials were unaware of the incident until alerted by The Standard’s reporter, after which the flag was swiftly removed. In a statement, church officials said: “As a House of God, somewhere where peace and calm is held, we remain neutral in all respects of conflict whether it be political or violent." The identity of the person behind the stunt was not known, the paper reported.

2. Boston

Members of Horncastle Theatre Group performing at the town’s Stanhope Hall, as part of an event held to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War. The commemorations attracted more than 1,000 visitors.

3. Horncastle

Members of the 2014 reception class at Withern Primary School, featured in the Louth Leader as part of a round-up of new starters in the area.

4. Withern

