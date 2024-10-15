TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Mareham le Fen, Legbourne, Legsby, Willoughby, and Quarrington

2 . Boston

Pilgrims' Patch, off John Adams Way, in Boston, was set for a spruce up after a public consultation. Volunteers from Boston Greenscapers were due to work on the site. Their aim was to make an informal area, developed in a woodland cottage garden style. Before John Adams Way was built, the site formed part of a Victorian walled garden; to reflect this, the makeover included the addition of a wrought iron archway. Photo: Google Street View