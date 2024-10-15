TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Mareham le Fen, Legbourne, Legsby, Willoughby, and Quarrington

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.
1. Turning back the clock 10 years ...
Scroll down to find the stories behind the photos. Photo: Various
2. Boston
Pilgrims' Patch, off John Adams Way, in Boston, was set for a spruce up after a public consultation. Volunteers from Boston Greenscapers were due to work on the site. Their aim was to make an informal area, developed in a woodland cottage garden style. Before John Adams Way was built, the site formed part of a Victorian walled garden; to reflect this, the makeover included the addition of a wrought iron archway. Photo: Google Street View
3. Mareham le Fen
Winter Olympian Rebekah Wilson paying a visit to Mareham le Fen Primary School. The 23-year-old was a member of Great Britain's women’s bobsleigh team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. 'Bex' visited the school as part of a national project designed to promote sport and healthy lifestyles among young people. Photo: John Aron
4. Legbourne
Youngsters making their start in education 10 years ago at East Wold CofE Primary School in Legbourne. Photo: Ian Holmes