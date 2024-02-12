TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Tattershall, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Ruskington

4 . Caistor

Author and journalist Simon Heffer visiting Caistor Grammar School, where he spoke to student journalists about his career and their ambitions. For the previous two years, the school had taken first place in the School Newspaper of the Year competition. Mr Heffer, a judge in the competition, said: “I am hugely impressed with the school and have greatly enjoyed my visit." "I think the students have been of the very highest quality and are clearly very fortunate to have excellent teachers. And almost as important, the fish in the canteen was superlative!" he added. Photo: Linda Oxley