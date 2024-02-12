TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Tattershall, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Ruskington

Here are six pieces from our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Award-winners at the Boston Standard Sports Awards of 10 years ago. The ceremony, which had to be re-arranged from the previous December after the floods of that month, was held at the town's Assembly Rooms. It was hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Scott Dalton, who was also given a special award on the night for his contribution to sports broadcasting with his coverage of Boston United. Photo: David Dawson
2. Tattershall
Lincolnshire Co-op presenting more than £200 to Tattershall Primary School, money raised through the organisation's Community Champions scheme. The school was planning to put the money towards the cost of new microphones that could be used in school performances. Pictured with pupils is Tattershall store manager Martin Ward. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
Author and journalist Simon Heffer visiting Caistor Grammar School, where he spoke to student journalists about his career and their ambitions. For the previous two years, the school had taken first place in the School Newspaper of the Year competition. Mr Heffer, a judge in the competition, said: “I am hugely impressed with the school and have greatly enjoyed my visit." "I think the students have been of the very highest quality and are clearly very fortunate to have excellent teachers. And almost as important, the fish in the canteen was superlative!" he added. Photo: Linda Oxley