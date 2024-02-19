TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Tattershall, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Cranwell

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane. Here are six stories covered by our titles 10 years ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
The scene along the Maud Foster Drain in Horncastle Road, Boston, following a burst water main. Almost two years earlier, a burst water main in the same area caused part of the road to collapse into the waterway. Photo: David Dawson
2. Tattershall
Some of the cast of Calamity Jane, as staged by Tattershall's Gartree Community School. Charlotte Clark played the eponymous lead, backed by a supporting cast that included Emma Eason as Wild Bill Hickock, Bethany Wilson as Katie Brown, and Emily Houldershaw as Danny Gilmartin. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Homecoming celebrations at Louth’s Greenwich House Independent School for teacher – and international cricketer - Arran Brindle. Arran played a major part in the England
Women’s Ashes victory in Australia the previous month, achieving the highest batting average on the team. Photo: James Silcocks
4. Market Rasen
Mary Poppins themed fun at Market Rasen Library to mark National Libraries Day. Photo: Dianne Tuckett