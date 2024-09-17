TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Tattershall, Louth, Nettleton, East Kirkby and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard …
2. Boston
A significant step forward was taken in the Boston Barrier project, 10 years ago. Groundwork investigations had started on the site of the proposed £90 million development. It followed a tidal surge that caused widespread flooding in the town the previous December. Pictured is flooding in High Street the previous December. Photo: David Dawson
3. Tattershall
Members of Tattershall Primary School’s latest reception class posing for the Horncastle News 10 years ago as part of its round-up of new starters at the area’s schools. Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
A charity fundraiser organised by Jewson, the builders' merchant, involved colleagues, suppliers and customers completing long-distance rides. Locally, it saw a team set off from Mablethorpe for Newark, making a stop at Louth, pictured. Photo: Ian Holmes