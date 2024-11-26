TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Tattershall, Louth, North Kelsey, Skegness, and Sleaford

By David Seymour
Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 15:10 BST
Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.

Scroll down to find the stories behind the pictures ...

1. Six from 10 years ago ...

Scroll down to find the stories behind the pictures ... Photo: Contributor

Supermarket chain Lidl had launched a bid to expand into Boston. The business had applied to Boston Borough Council to open a store on the former Boston Bedworld site in Tawney Street, pictured.

2. Boston

Supermarket chain Lidl had launched a bid to expand into Boston. The business had applied to Boston Borough Council to open a store on the former Boston Bedworld site in Tawney Street, pictured. Photo: Google Street View

Holy Trinity Primary School, in Tattershall, marking Children in Need 2014 in the company of Pudsey Bear. That year, some £32.6 million was raised nationally for good causes.

3. Tattershall

Holy Trinity Primary School, in Tattershall, marking Children in Need 2014 in the company of Pudsey Bear. That year, some £32.6 million was raised nationally for good causes. Photo: John Aron

Youngsters at St Michael's CofE Primary School, in Louth, lending their support to the annual Rotary Shoebox Scheme, helping spread festive cheer among people in need in Eastern Europe.

4. Louth

Youngsters at St Michael's CofE Primary School, in Louth, lending their support to the annual Rotary Shoebox Scheme, helping spread festive cheer among people in need in Eastern Europe. Photo: Ian Holmes

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice