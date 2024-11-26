TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Tattershall, Louth, North Kelsey, Skegness, and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.
1. Six from 10 years ago ...
2. Boston
Supermarket chain Lidl had launched a bid to expand into Boston. The business had applied to Boston Borough Council to open a store on the former Boston Bedworld site in Tawney Street, pictured. Photo: Google Street View
3. Tattershall
Holy Trinity Primary School, in Tattershall, marking Children in Need 2014 in the company of Pudsey Bear. That year, some £32.6 million was raised nationally for good causes. Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
Youngsters at St Michael's CofE Primary School, in Louth, lending their support to the annual Rotary Shoebox Scheme, helping spread festive cheer among people in need in Eastern Europe. Photo: Ian Holmes