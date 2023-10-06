Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Binbrook, Sleaford and Wainfleet

​It is time to take a trip down memory lane.
By David Seymour
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST

Here are six photographs taken from our archives for 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Sleaford Standard and Skegness Standard areas.

Singer and TV presenter Aled Jones performed a charity concert at Boston's St Botolph's Church 10 years. The Welsh vocalist delighted the audience with a full and varied repertoire, including Walking in the Air, the cover which first shot him to fame as a youngster.

1. Boston

Singer and TV presenter Aled Jones performed a charity concert at Boston's St Botolph's Church 10 years. The Welsh vocalist delighted the audience with a full and varied repertoire, including Walking in the Air, the cover which first shot him to fame as a youngster. Photo: David Dawson

These youngsters were being presented with certificates 10 years ago after completing Woodhall Spa Library's Summer Reading Challenge. To complete the challenge, the children had to read six books and make three visits to the library over the summer holidays.

2. Woodhall Spa

These youngsters were being presented with certificates 10 years ago after completing Woodhall Spa Library's Summer Reading Challenge. To complete the challenge, the children had to read six books and make three visits to the library over the summer holidays. Photo: John Aron

This group were pictured in the Louth Leader as part of the paper's Big Night Out feature.

3. Louth

This group were pictured in the Louth Leader as part of the paper's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader

Members of Binbrook School's gardening and wildlife club are pictured marking harvest 2013. The group sold produce they had grown themselves to raise money for seeds and equipment.

4. Binbrook

Members of Binbrook School's gardening and wildlife club are pictured marking harvest 2013. The group sold produce they had grown themselves to raise money for seeds and equipment. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

