TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six images from our archives taken 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas...
1. Boston
A free service designed to support patients at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital launched 10 years ago. As part of its role, the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) would answer questions about United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and its services, pass on feedback to staff, listen to suggestions for improvements, respond to concerns, and provide guidance on the NHS complaints procedure. Photo: David Dawson
2. Woodhall Spa
Some of those who attended the fireworks display at Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa, in 2013. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Some of the new starters at St Michael’s Primary School, in Louth, in 2013. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
A crowd at the Caistor and District Lions fireworks display of 2013. Photo: Linda Oxley