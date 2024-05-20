TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

1 . Boston

Boston boxer Callum Johnson was set to fulfil a lifelong dream 10 years ago - fighting professionally in his home county of Lincolnshire. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist was due to face Egidijus Kakstys at North Hykeham’s North Kesteven Leisure Centre. Johnson would go on to win the bout (his opponent's corner threw in the towel in the second round). It stretched his unbeaten professional record to seven wins. He is pictured here in 2013. Photo: David Dawson