TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

By David Seymour
Published 20th May 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 15:48 BST
​Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.​

1. Boston

Boston boxer Callum Johnson was set to fulfil a lifelong dream 10 years ago - fighting professionally in his home county of Lincolnshire. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist was due to face Egidijus Kakstys at North Hykeham’s North Kesteven Leisure Centre. Johnson would go on to win the bout (his opponent's corner threw in the towel in the second round). It stretched his unbeaten professional record to seven wins. He is pictured here in 2013. Photo: David Dawson

2. Woodhall Spa

A scene from the Woodhall Spa Country Show of 2014. 'Almost perfect weather' helped produce an excellent turnout, the Horncastle News wrote at the time. “We couldn’t have asked for better,” said chairman John Michael. Photo: John Aron

3. Louth

A group of four that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader

4. Caistor

Caistor Primary School celebrating its 'good' rating from education watchdog Ofsted. Pictured with the Willow class is headteacher Zoe Hyams (left) and assistant headteacher Anna Shepherd. Photo: Linda Oxley

