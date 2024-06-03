TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

1 . Boston

Boston's United Cheer Team posing for the Standard camera after scooping four placings at the UKCA National Spring Championships at the Manchester Velodrome earlier in the month. The day after the championships, members of the Queen Bees and Bee Amazed groups — plus five members of the adult troupe — performed prior to the Skrill Premier play-off final in front of an audience of almost 20,000 at Wembley Stadium. Photo: David Dawson