TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

By David Seymour
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:12 BST
​Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.

​Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.​

1. Boston

Boston's United Cheer Team posing for the Standard camera after scooping four placings at the UKCA National Spring Championships at the Manchester Velodrome earlier in the month. The day after the championships, members of the Queen Bees and Bee Amazed groups — plus five members of the adult troupe — performed prior to the Skrill Premier play-off final in front of an audience of almost 20,000 at Wembley Stadium. Photo: David Dawson

Woodhall Spa FC's Under 15s team during the end of season awards of 2014.

2. Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa FC's Under 15s team during the end of season awards of 2014. Photo: John Aron

A group of four that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature.

3. Louth

A group of four that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader

Year 13 Caistor Grammar School students at the annual prom of 2014, held at the Oaklands Hotel, Laceby.

4. Caistor

Year 13 Caistor Grammar School students at the annual prom of 2014, held at the Oaklands Hotel, Laceby. Photo: Linda Oxley

