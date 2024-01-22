Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Market Rasen, Alford and Sleaford

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane.
By David Seymour
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT

Here are six pieces from our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.

Boston's St Botolph's footbridge being removed with the aid of a crane. Workers dismantled the bridge before the middle section was craned to nearby Lawrence Lane. The bridge was due to be replaced with a new £750,000 structure, part-funded by the European Union.

1. Boston

Boston's St Botolph's footbridge being removed with the aid of a crane. Workers dismantled the bridge before the middle section was craned to nearby Lawrence Lane. The bridge was due to be replaced with a new £750,000 structure, part-funded by the European Union. Photo: David Dawson

The netball A team at St Andrew's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, with the silverware they had recently won at the Coastal Sports Partnerships High 5 netball tournament.

2. Woodhall Spa

The netball A team at St Andrew's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, with the silverware they had recently won at the Coastal Sports Partnerships High 5 netball tournament. Photo: John Aron

A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its Big Night Out feature.

3. Louth

A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader

Children from the Harriers Class at Market Rasen Primary School at Jossals, in Queen Street, learning about what is involved in running a cafe.

4. Market Rasen

Children from the Harriers Class at Market Rasen Primary School at Jossals, in Queen Street, learning about what is involved in running a cafe. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

