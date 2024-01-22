TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Market Rasen, Alford and Sleaford

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six pieces from our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Boston's St Botolph's footbridge being removed with the aid of a crane. Workers dismantled the bridge before the middle section was craned to nearby Lawrence Lane. The bridge was due to be replaced with a new £750,000 structure, part-funded by the European Union. Photo: David Dawson
2. Woodhall Spa
The netball A team at St Andrew's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, with the silverware they had recently won at the Coastal Sports Partnerships High 5 netball tournament. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Market Rasen
Children from the Harriers Class at Market Rasen Primary School at Jossals, in Queen Street, learning about what is involved in running a cafe. Photo: Dianne Tuckett