TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Sutton on Sea, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

1 . Boston

Chairman of the Environment Agency (EA) Lord Chris Smith visiting Boston following the floods of December 2013. Lord Smith was touring Lincolnshire, examining the work the EA had been carrying out across the county and finding out about the range of flood risk management issues. He described the Boston Barrier as the ‘most important' element of the EA’s plans. “I’m determined, before I formally step down as chairman of the EA in a few months' time, to make sure this is well on it’s way to happening,” he said. Photo: Daniel Jaines