TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Sutton on Sea, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.
By David Seymour
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.

1. Boston

Chairman of the Environment Agency (EA) Lord Chris Smith visiting Boston following the floods of December 2013. Lord Smith was touring Lincolnshire, examining the work the EA had been carrying out across the county and finding out about the range of flood risk management issues. He described the Boston Barrier as the ‘most important' element of the EA’s plans. “I’m determined, before I formally step down as chairman of the EA in a few months' time, to make sure this is well on it’s way to happening,” he said. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Members of the Woodhall Spa Golf Club Junior Section with chairman Barry Chapman teeing off a new season. New 'uniforms' had been donated to the section by two club members. It meant for the first time in the club's history, players would be competing in green sweaters.

2. Woodhall Spa

Members of the Woodhall Spa Golf Club Junior Section with chairman Barry Chapman teeing off a new season. New 'uniforms' had been donated to the section by two club members. It meant for the first time in the club's history, players would be competing in green sweaters. Photo: John Fieldhouse

Members of Sutton on Sea Cricket Club in their new kit, courtesy of sponsors Focus Signs, of Alford.

3. Sutton on Sea

Members of Sutton on Sea Cricket Club in their new kit, courtesy of sponsors Focus Signs, of Alford. Photo: Trevor Bradford

Some of the children at Caistor Primary School who took part in a competition to produce a display of decorated hard-boiled eggs. All competitors received a small chocolate Easter egg and the winners were presented with a large Easter egg. Pictured are Ted and Henry Dixon, Martha Cornell, Frankie Shepherd, William McDonald, Rose Banks, Charlie Haslam and front Ruby Parker and Daisy Liney.

4. Caistor

Some of the children at Caistor Primary School who took part in a competition to produce a display of decorated hard-boiled eggs. All competitors received a small chocolate Easter egg and the winners were presented with a large Easter egg. Pictured are Ted and Henry Dixon, Martha Cornell, Frankie Shepherd, William McDonald, Rose Banks, Charlie Haslam and front Ruby Parker and Daisy Liney. Photo: Linda Oxley

