TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Wragby, Louth, Caistor, Alford and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Pupils from Park Academy, in Boston, helping mark the official opening of the town's new St Botolph's Footbridge. The new structure was much wider than its predecessor, and also had a non-slip surface. The £750,000 cost was shared by Lincolnshire County Council and the European Regional Development Fund. Photo: David Dawson
2. Wragby
Wragby senior men’s football team receiving its new kit for the 2014-2015 season from local sponsors Christopher Bourn and Phillip Ward of the Turnor Arms pub and restaurant. Photo: John Edwards
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
Children at Caistor's Rainbow Pre-School celebrating Pancake Day 2014. Photo: Leanne Crawford