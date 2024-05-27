TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives for 10 years ago - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Osgodby, Skegness and Threekingham

1 . Boston

The Boston Standard Pride Award winners of 2014. There was a special award handed out at the ceremony in recognition of the community spirit shown during the December 5 floods of the previous year. The award went to Asda community champion Stephen Bromby, chosen by The Standard to represent the many people involved in the community effort to get the town back on its feet. A surprised Mr Bromby (pictured back row, sixth from left) thought he had been invited to a meet-and-greet and hear some of the other inspirational stories. He said: "We had fantastic support from head office - we said we might need some money and they just said ‘how much'." Photo: David Dawson