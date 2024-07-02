TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives for 2014 - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Nettleton, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard...
1. Boston
A scene from the construction of a new free school in Boston. Boston Pioneers Free School Academy was being built on the site of the former Ford garage, in Fydell Crescent. The modules pictured had been shipped over from Ireland.Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Pupils from Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School at the Lincolnshire Show of 2014 with their stand, Growing Around the World Challenge.Photo: David Dawson
3. Louth
Year Six pupils at Kidgate Academy, in Louth, taking part in a newspaper day organised by the School of Journalism at the University of Lincoln.Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Nettleton
The Kestrels team at Nettleton Primary School's sports day of 2014. Members are pictured alongside chairman of governors Simon Carey, proudly holding aloft the winner’s trophy.Photo: Linda Oxley