TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Freiston, Tattershall, Louth, Nettleton, Winthorpe, and Kirkby la Thorpe

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six images from our archives taken 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas ...
1. Freiston
Freiston Reserves, showing off their new training tops. Captain JP Hardy is pictured in the foreground with Paul Gross, of sponsors Shephards Bakery. Photo: David Dawson
2. Tattershall
Tattershall Primary School celebrating its 40th birthday with a 70s-themed party. All staff and children were invited to dress up in the type of clothes that would have been in fashion when the school was opened in 1973. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A group of four enjoying a night out in Louth, printed in the Louth Leader as part of its Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Nettleton
Youngsters at Nettleton Primary School performing Whoops-a-Daisy Angel in the village hall. Photo: Linda Oxley