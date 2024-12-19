TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Friskney, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.
1. Friskney
Friskney Nature Reserve made national headlines over a photo that appeared to show a large, shadowy figure - potentially the ‘British Bigfoot' - lurking in the woods. This was the scene when our photographer visited. Photo: National World
2. Woodhall Spa
Hundreds of townsfolk and visitors packed into the main street of Woodhall Spa for its 2014 Christmas fair. The event featured 60 stalls, carol singers from local schools, live entertainment, and more. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Pupils from St Michael’s CofE Primary School, in Louth, singing a selection of Christmas carols ahead of the town's Christmas lights switch-on in 2014. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Market Rasen
Pupils from Market Rasen Primary School singing carols in the Market Place at the town’s Christmas lights switch-on in 2014. Photo: Paul Fisher