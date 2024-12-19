Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...placeholder image
Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Friskney, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

By David Seymour
Published 19th Dec 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 16:57 BST
Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.

Friskney Nature Reserve made national headlines over a photo that appeared to show a large, shadowy figure - potentially the ‘British Bigfoot' - lurking in the woods. This was the scene when our photographer visited.

1. Friskney

Friskney Nature Reserve made national headlines over a photo that appeared to show a large, shadowy figure - potentially the ‘British Bigfoot' - lurking in the woods. This was the scene when our photographer visited. Photo: National World

Hundreds of townsfolk and visitors packed into the main street of Woodhall Spa for its 2014 Christmas fair. The event featured 60 stalls, carol singers from local schools, live entertainment, and more.

2. Woodhall Spa

Hundreds of townsfolk and visitors packed into the main street of Woodhall Spa for its 2014 Christmas fair. The event featured 60 stalls, carol singers from local schools, live entertainment, and more. Photo: John Aron

Pupils from St Michael’s CofE Primary School, in Louth, singing a selection of Christmas carols ahead of the town's Christmas lights switch-on in 2014.

3. Louth

Pupils from St Michael’s CofE Primary School, in Louth, singing a selection of Christmas carols ahead of the town's Christmas lights switch-on in 2014. Photo: Ian Holmes

Pupils from Market Rasen Primary School singing carols in the Market Place at the town’s Christmas lights switch-on in 2014.

4. Market Rasen

Pupils from Market Rasen Primary School singing carols in the Market Place at the town’s Christmas lights switch-on in 2014. Photo: Paul Fisher

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice