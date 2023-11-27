TEN YEARS AGO: Six photos from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Holton le Clay, Caistor, Spilsby and Oasby

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six images from our archives taken 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas …
1. Boston
Boston Grammar School pupils raising funds for Chidren in Need by busking in the corridors. Pictured (from left, back) are Matt Wearden, 14, Peter Neal, 17, Harry Tebbutt, 17, Jakub Zimoch, 14, Triston Martin, 14, (front) Shona Chitauro, 18, Nathan Derby, 14, and John Lisle, 16. Photo: Daivd Dawson
2. Horncastle
Members of Horncastle’s Treetops Nursery holding a rock and roll bingo fundraiser, partly in aid of Children in Need. Photo: John Aron
3. Holton le Clay
Some of the new starters at Holton le Clay Primary School. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Caistor
Year 10 pupils at Caistor Yarborough School welcoming Zest Theatre 10 years ago as part of their Everyone Matters classes. Youngsters are pictured with actors (from left) Amie Connor, Amie Richards, Jacob Church and Mark Brewer. Photo: Linda Oxley