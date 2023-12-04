TEN YEARS AGO: Six photos from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

2 . Horncastle

Youngsters from Horncastle Primary School are pictured in front of Bahamas, a visiting steam engine. The locomotive was in town as it was transported to Birmingham from its Yorkshire home for a major overhaul, backed by £776,000 of Heritage Lottery Fund cash. It visited Mortons printers and publishers, which had partly sponsored the journey. It was the first time a steam engine had been seen in Horncastle since 1964. Photo: John Aron