TEN YEARS AGO: Six photos from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six images from our archives taken 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas …
1. Boston
The Livingstone Lions reception class at the newly launched Boston Pioneers Free School Academy. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Youngsters from Horncastle Primary School are pictured in front of Bahamas, a visiting steam engine. The locomotive was in town as it was transported to Birmingham from its Yorkshire home for a major overhaul, backed by £776,000 of Heritage Lottery Fund cash. It visited Mortons printers and publishers, which had partly sponsored the journey. It was the first time a steam engine had been seen in Horncastle since 1964. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Members of the hockey team at Louth's Lacey Gardens School. The team were set to represent East Lindsey at the County Youth Games after local tournament success. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Caistor
Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society staged Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as 21st annual pantomime 10 years ago. Mollie Johnson played Snow White, with Alice Dale, Aimee Mason-Lynsky, Jan Lyus, Jenny Wood, Charlotte Marshall, Danielle Bate and Willow Cleave in the other title roles. Also pictured above is Jayne Milburn, who played Prince Sebastian. Photo: Linda Oxley