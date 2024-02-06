TEN YEARS AGO: Six photos from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Gunby and Digby

1 . Boston

Boston High School celebrating the latest league table results. The Spilsby Road school was ranked third out of 55 ‘similar schools’ in terms of the proportion of pupils achieving at least five A*-C grades, including English and maths – with 99 per cent achieving that goal in 2013. Pictured with pupils (from left) are headteacher Andrew Fulbrook, assistant headteacher Nigel Guilliatt, and deputy headteacher Jackie Thornalley. Photo: David Dawson