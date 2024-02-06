TEN YEARS AGO: Six photos from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Gunby and Digby

Here are six pieces from our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Boston High School celebrating the latest league table results. The Spilsby Road school was ranked third out of 55 ‘similar schools’ in terms of the proportion of pupils achieving at least five A*-C grades, including English and maths – with 99 per cent achieving that goal in 2013. Pictured with pupils (from left) are headteacher Andrew Fulbrook, assistant headteacher Nigel Guilliatt, and deputy headteacher Jackie Thornalley. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Youngsters from Horncastle's Banovallum Gymnastics Club celebrating their success in the 2014 Lincolnshire Primary Schools Floor and Vault championships. Pictured are members of the U9s team. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Market Rasen
Children from the Falcons class at Market Rasen Primary School with staff at the town’s Tesco store, performing the Cha Cha Slide in aid of school pool roof funds. Photo: Dianne Tuckett