TEN YEARS AGO: Six photos from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Middle Rasen, Toynton All Saints and Sleaford

It is time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six photographs taken from our archives for 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Sleaford Standard and Skegness Standard areas.
1. Boston
Here we have members of Boston Hockey Club's ladies team 10 years ago. Pictured are (from left, back) Akayla Newton, Alice Peto, Laura Panton, Petra Wood, Katie Beeson, Lisa Ceaser, Claire Nundy, and Caroline Chester-O'Neill (front) Kelly Tomlinson, Leigh Chapman, Donna Chester-O'Neill, Lauren Pitts, Lauren Harvey. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Here is a scene from a new members night held by Horncastle Young Farmers Club 10 years ago. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio from the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature 10 years ago. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Middle Rasen
Middle Rasen Primary School pupils dressed up as their favourite literary characters to celebrate Chidren's Book Week 10 years ago. Not to be outdone, the staff also donned costumes to represent Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: Dianne Tuckett