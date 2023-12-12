TEN YEARS AGO: Six photos from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Middle Rasen, Winthorpe and Ruskington

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
It’s time to take a trip down memory lane. Here are six images from our archives taken 10 years ago – one each for the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas …
1. Boston
A group of student nurses at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital set to qualify into the profession. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School with its version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma! Leading members of the cast were leading members of the cast included Glyn Bates, John Lincoln, David Lefler, Erin Reid, Holly French, Shannon Woodley and Daisy Hibberd. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
This group appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its Big Night Out Feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Middle Rasen
The choir of Middle Rasen Primary School providing the carols at a festive coffee and cake event in Middle Rasen Methodist Church. Photo: Dianne Tuckett