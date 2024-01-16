TEN YEARS AGO: Six pieces from the past - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Osbournby

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six pieces from our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
People gathered alongside the banks of the Haven in Boston after a flood warning was issued for the town. Unlike the previous month when the town was hit by major flooding, high tide brought no significant issues. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Youngsters from St Lawrence School, Horncastle, taking part in a bikeathon organised by the town's Tesco store in aid of Diabetes UK. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
Caistor Tennyson FC pictured before their win over Kirmington in the East Lincolnshire Combination League Division 2. Pictured (from left, back) secretary Darren Mackay, trainer Andy French, Kieran Togher, Rick Day, Ben Togher, Ben Young, Aaron Ford, Jack Marriott, Paul Reid, and manager Terry Lawrence, (front) Alex Padley, Alex Wade, Jack Marchant, Luke Williams, Craig Marchant, Nathan Smith, Nathan Harris and Mike Kelly. Photo: Peter Thompson