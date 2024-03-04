TEN YEARS AGO: Six stories from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

1. Boston
Members of Glass Beauty, a Young Enterprise company set up by pupils from Boston's Haven High Academy, selling handmade bracelets on Boston Market. (Pictured, from left) Kaleigh Earth, 16, Thomas Hall, 15, Connor Kearney, 15, Jake Damms, 15, Rebecca Newton, 16, Hannah Pryor, 16, and Crystal Cook, 16. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Pupils from Horncastle Primary School receiving £3,000 for the Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) through the Lloyds Bank Community Fund. Customers at the Horncastle branch of Lloyds had been asked to select a local good cause to receive support and the PTA had come out on top. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
The US-based Young Americans performance group holding a workshop in Louth. More than 150 young people aged between four and 19-year-olds took part in the session. Split into three different age groups, attendees were taught song and dance routines from Matilda, Annie and Newsies. A Lion King medley involving all the youngsters acted as a finale. Photo: James Silcox
4. Market Rasen
A group of pupils from Market Rasen Primary School being crowned winners in an inter-school netball tournament held at De Aston School. Also taking part were two teams from Caistor and one each from Osgodby, Grasby and Binbrook. Photo: Dianne Tuckett