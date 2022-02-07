TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness Academy hands over £1,600-plus for charity and holds sixth form open day

Here are two pictures from Skegness Academy from 10 years ago.

By David Seymour
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:02 pm
The cheque presentation at Skegness Academy 10 years ago.
The cheque presentation at Skegness Academy 10 years ago.

The first photograph shows a cheque for £1,678.49 being presented to The Rotary Club of Skegness

The sum was raised by students and staff taking part in the club’s annual Santa fun run of 2011 and was due to be donated to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pictured are Duncan Moffatt, Rotarian, Elizabeth Silvester, deputy headteacher, John Swain, head of mathematics, Sam Haywood, sixth former, Samuel Dyers, Head of Year 10 and Rotarian, Rebecca Hippey, sixth former, Paul

... and the sixth form open day.

Greenham, Rotarian, and Kelvin Hornsby, principal of Skegness Academy. Photo by John Crossland.

The second photograph shows a sixth form open evening held for parents and would-be students.

Pictured with some of the Academy students’ art exhibits are Luke Morris, George Price, Hope Grant and Vikki Thompson.

The Rotary ClubNotts Air Ambulance