Turning back the clock 10 years ...
Turning back the clock 10 years ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness area schools welcome new intake – part three

Here are six more groups of youngsters who were starting at primary schools in the Skegness area 10 years ago.

By David Seymour
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:23 pm

Do you recognise a familiar face?

1.

The Richmond School, Skegness.

Photo: Midlands

2.

The Viking School, Skegness.

Photo: Midlands

3.

Spilsby Primary School.

Photo: Midlands

4.

Chapel St Leonards Primary School.

Photo: Midlands

Skegness
Next Page
Page 1 of 2