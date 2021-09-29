Youngsters making their start in education in 2011 ...
TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness area schools welcome new intake – part two

Here are seven more photos of youngsters making a start in education at schools in the Skegness area 10 years ago.

By David Seymour
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:07 pm

Can you spot a familiar face?

1.

Great Steeping Primary School.

Photo: Midlands

2.

The Richmond School, Skegness.

Photo: Midlands

3.

St Peter and St Paul's Primary School, Burgh le Marsh.

Photo: Midlands

4.

Partney Primary School.

Photo: Midlands

