TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness area schools welcome new intake – part two

HomeYoungsters making their start in education in 2011 ... TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness area schools welcome new intake – part twoHere are seven more photos of youngsters making a start in education at schools in the Skegness area 10 years ago.By David SeymourWednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:30 pmUpdated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:07 pm Can you spot a familiar face?1. Great Steeping Primary School.Photo: Midlands 2. The Richmond School, Skegness.Photo: Midlands 3. St Peter and St Paul's Primary School, Burgh le Marsh.Photo: Midlands 4. Partney Primary School.Photo: Midlands Next Page Page 1 of 2