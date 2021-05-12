TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness community hits back against ‘tacky’ Lonely Planet label

A scene from the SO Festival 2010. Picture: Lava PR

The Lonely Planet Guide issued of that year also questioned the quality of entertainment available, saying that ‘culture vultures will probably run a mile’.

Instead, it described what was on offer as: “The ABC of the English seaside – amusements, bingo and candyfloss, accompanied by a constant soundtrack of tweets, klaxons and bells from the abundant slot machines and fairground rides.”

In response, businesses spoke of the work being done to broaden the town’s appeal to holidaymakers beyond traditional roles, while residents also hit back against the review.

Malcolm Gabbitas said: “Skegness has got a lot of good things about it - holidaymakers come back time after time. We have the best hotels anywhere in the UK, good clean sands and a Blue Flag for clean sea, also no litter - how on earth can they say Skegness is tacky?”

There were positive elements in the review, however.

The town’s ‘better-than-average’ beach got a mention and it also described Skegness as ‘good family fun’.

East Lindsey District Council were pleased with the favourable reference but felt the review undersold the town’s culture.

A spokesperson said: “We’re pleased Lonely Planet recognises that our beaches are better-than-average.