TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness pupils welcome one of The Drifters ahead of Stand By Me performance

Skegness Junior School pupils with Michael Williams of The Drifters.

The legendary American R&B vocal group were offering 30 primary school choirs around the UK the chance to perform with them live during an upcoming 70-date national tour.

About 20 pupils from Skegness Junior School were due to join the chart-topping combo on stage for Stand By Me during their show in Skegness and also take part in the finale, Saturday Night at the Movies.

Michael said: “We have worked closely with schools in the past as part of our production company’s musical education programme that we are very proud to be part of.