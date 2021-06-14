TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness Scouts and the Harry Potter themed camping trip

The youngsters transformed the Tom Thumb Campsite, near Spilsby, into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they held a fun weekend of outdoor pursuits themed around Harry Potter.
Scouts were sorted into the four houses to compete against each other in a range of tasks as they worked towards their creative challenge badges.
Activities included: following clues and answering riddles to avoid the evil Lord Voldemort on a six-mile hike, using pyrography to decorate leather woggles, and making Golden Snitches to hide in the ‘Forbidden Forest’.
The weekend was rounded off with a grand feast.