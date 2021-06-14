TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness Scouts and the Harry Potter themed camping trip

Skegness 1st Scouts 10 years ago.

The youngsters transformed the Tom Thumb Campsite, near Spilsby, into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they held a fun weekend of outdoor pursuits themed around Harry Potter.

Scouts were sorted into the four houses to compete against each other in a range of tasks as they worked towards their creative challenge badges.

Activities included: following clues and answering riddles to avoid the evil Lord Voldemort on a six-mile hike, using pyrography to decorate leather woggles, and making Golden Snitches to hide in the ‘Forbidden Forest’.