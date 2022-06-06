TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness Scouts help with sensory garden, plus medieval-themed fundraiser

Here are two photographs that appeared in the Skegness Standard 10 years ago this week.

By David Seymour
Members of the 1st Skegness Scouts are pictured helping build a sensory garden at the Skegness Eco Centre 10 years ago. The youngsters had already held a bag-packing fundraiser at B&Q in support of the project, collecting £68. Scout leader Sylvia Myers said: “The scouts have never done something like this before and it’s quite a big challenge, but I am sure lots of people will benefit from using the sensory garden.”
One shows Scouts getting their hands dirty at the Skegness Eco Centre, the other of a medieval-themed troupe outside the Hildreds shopping centre.

The Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, near Spilsby, held one of its medieval-themed fundraisers 10 years ago. The event – which included medieval riding skill at arms, a costume parade, equestrian vaulting, fire breathing and archery demonstrations – would go on to raise £2,000 for the animal charity. Pictured above is promotional activity outside the Hildreds shopping centre, in Skegness, ahead of the event.
